French police: Armed teen arrested after school shooting

- Officials say an armed high school student was arrested after a school shooting in southern France that left at least two wounded. FOX News reports the student was armed with guns and grenades. The weapons were a rifle, two handguns and two grenades, and the suspect is 17, a police source told Reuters.

French TV station BFM added that police initially warned a second suspect may have been on the loose, and a motive was unclear.

The government minister for victims affairs tweeted two people were wounded but that all the students are now safe.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

Earlier Thursday, a letter exploded at the French office of the International Monetary Fund, lightly injuring one person.

Back south in Grasse, which is 25 miles from Nice and 500 miles from Paris, police had cordoned off the area around Alexis de Tocqueville high school.

BFM showed people gathered around the area, along with several police cars and emergency vehicles. People in the area said some students have been able to leave the school.

An employee of a nearby electronics store said police had asked neighbors to stay indoors. An employee of sports chain Decathlon, which has a branch close to from the high school, said he'd seen about 40 high school students leaving from the area and gathering in a nearby parking lot.

Both local residents would not provide their names.

The French government sent an alert warning through its mobile app, warning people in the area to stay inside, according to the BBC. It’s part of a system implemented after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.