1 man wanted for 2 food truck robberies on same night

- Two food trucks in West Philadelphia were robbed this past Monday evening, about an hour and a half apart, and police think the same man is responsible.

They released surveillance from the first scene and hope you’ll be able to identify him.

On March 13 at about 6:26pm, officers were called to the 4500 block of Walnut Street and told a man “entered his food truck armed with a black handgun, demanding money. The offender took $500 and was last seen north on 45th Street towards Samson Street. No injuries reported during this incident.”

The suspect was described as 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a red hooded shirt and red pants, and armed with a black handgun.

The other robbery happened that same night at about 8:30pm. Police were told the robber got in the food truck at 3400 Lancaster Avenue through the back. He “put a firearm against the neck of the complainant and demanded cash. After complying with the suspect’s demands, giving him a box containing an unknown amount of money, he fled and was last seen east through Lancaster Walk (towards N. 33rd Street). No injuries were reported during this incident.”

This suspect was described as about 5’8” tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt (possibly True Religion brand with a print of Buddha on center of chest) and red pants, and he was armed with a black semiautomatic firearm.

You’ll also notice he was a passenger in a dark-colored Chevy Impala.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.