Trump, Irish leader talk trade, immigration, economy

- Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny says he and President Donald Trump discussed immigration, trade and the Irish economy during an Oval Office meeting.

The prime minister says he impressed upon Trump the difficulties Ireland will face as a result of Britain's decision to leave the EU. Trump supported the British vote to leave the 28-country bloc.

Asked whether they discussed Trump's second attempt to ban refugees and people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Kenny replied that they discussed in a "very constructive fashion the relationship between Ireland and the United States."

Kenny was not a fan of some of Trump's campaign rhetoric. He described their meeting as a "good, friendly, constructive engagement."

Kenny was returning to the White House later Thursday for a St. Patrick's Day reception.