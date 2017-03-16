NJ man's death ruled a homicide

- Police say they investigating after a man was found dead in his home on Buck Road in Elk Township, New Jersey.

According to police, the body of Michael A. Fazzio was found by a family member Monday. Police say it appears the man was assaulted.

An autopsy conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death of Fazzio was mechanical and positional asphyxia and the manner of death was found to be homicide.

There have been no arrests in connection with the death.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the Elk Township Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPO Det. Anthony Garbarino at 856-384-5619 or Elk Det. Steven Wojciechowski at 856-881-1101. Information can be communicated anonymously at mcu@co.gloucester.nj.us.