Officials: 50,000 stolen pieces of jewelry and other valuables recovered News Officials: 50,000 stolen pieces of jewelry and other valuables recovered Top notch watches. Precious bracelets, valuable coin collections and other stolen items on display by several Montgomery County officials who want to get them back to their rightful owners.

- Top notch watches, precious bracelets, valuable coin collections and other stolen items are on display by several Montgomery County officials who want to get them back to their rightful owners.

Prosecutors say the goods were swiped in an elaborate burglary ring that spanned all across the Delaware Valley and allegedly ended up in the Jewelers Row stores of Wasim Shazad. FOX 29 found him at one of his stores today. He refused to open the door and comment on what investigators call a whopping 1.5 million dollars in stolen goods.

Investigators say Shazad was charged with belonging to a corrupt organization and receiving stolen property and has since been released. Four other men were also charged.

"These defendants effectively targeted high value homes and specifically looked for jewelry, designer purses and cash," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

Detectives say they've recovered 50,000 stolen pieces of jewelry and other valuables allegedly grabbed at numerous high end homes between August of 2015 and July of 2016.

An extensive ring that investigators say were responsible for 8 burglaries in Montgomery County, 6 in Delaware County, 1 in Chester County,, plus alleged thefts in Cherry Hill and New Castle County, Delaware.

"Our investigation revealed that these crimes were the product of a sophisticated and organized effort by this criminal enterprise," Steele said.

Police raided Shazad's "V Jewelers" store this past January. It is now closed. Officials say his home was also searched where they found more suspected stolen goods in buckets, computers and documents.

If you recognize any of the goods, please visit http://www.montcopa.org/JewelryWebsite or from the home pages of the Montgomery County DA's Office (www.montcopa.org/da), Lower Merion Police (www.lowermerion.org/services/police-department) or Abington Police (www.abingtonpd.org).