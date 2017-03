Mom races against time to save addicted teen News Mom races against time to save addicted teen Few things are more heartbreaking to a parent than finding out your teenager's hooked on drugs and spiraling out or control.

Even worse, the nightmare of searching for treatment and finding out nothing is open for your child.

A local mom, at her wits end, reached out to FOX 29. She told our Joyce Evans about her desperate race against time to save her child's life.