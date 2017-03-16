Police investigate food truck robberies in West Philadelphia News Police investigate food truck robberies in West Philadelphia Police say they are investigating food truck thefts in West Philadelphia.

Shar Rahaman has been cooking up food from his truck on 45th and Walnut since he immigrated from Pakistan a year and a half ago. He's never had a problem here until Monday night.

"He showed me the gun like he shoot us and he said give me the money," he told FOX 29.

Police released surveillance video of a man who pulls up in a dark color Chevy Malibu and calmly walks down 45th Street towards the food truck. In a matter of a minute, police say he entered the back of the truck and put a gun to Rahman's head. According to police, the suspect got away with of hundreds of dollars in cash. Video captured the man just before and after the robbery.

"It's relatively cold out so these people are out there freezing in these truck trying to make a few dollars for their family," said Southwest Detectives Lt. Johnny Walker.

Police detectives say the man wasn't done. According to police, two hours later a mile and a half away, he struck again. This time a food cart at 34th and Lancaster on the campus of Drexel University. Again, the victim was held up at gunpoint and the suspect got off with hundreds of dollars, according to police.

Rahaman's customers tell us he is known for regularly giving away free food to those with no money. Now he doesn't even feel safe in his own neighborhood.

"We are doing hard work. So of course, we feel tense and now we don't feel safe."

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184