Two kids shot outside Fort Worth Chuck E. Cheese

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 17 2017 07:56PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 08:38PM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two children were accidentally shot outside of a Chuck E. Cheese, Fort Worth police say.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese on Southwest Loop 820.

Police say two 3-year-old boys came out of the Chuck E. Cheese and went to their truck ahead of their parents. The boys somehow got a .380-caliber pistol from a side pocket in the truck.

The child that found the handgun accidentally shot himself in the hand, and the same bullet hit the other child on the side, a police spokesperson said.

Both of the kids were rushed to the hospital. One child had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other child only had minor injuries.

Police say it's too early to determine if the parents will face any charges.

