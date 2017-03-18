Not a washout: Clouds, showers around Philadelphia, wintry mix north News Not a washout: Clouds, showers around Philadelphia, wintry mix north The weekend weather could be better but it certainly could be worse. Temperatures will stay below average but above freezing -- and we won't see much sun -- just before we head into spring.

The highs around in Philadelphia will be in the mid 40s with clouds and some showers, on and off. It’ll melt more of the snow but not be a washout.

There will be more clouds, far north and west of the city. Plus, cooler temperatures mean you should expect a wintry mix there.

Saturday morning before 9am, there was some snow passing by Pottstown and east of Reading. There could even be a few flakes in Montgomery County.

Area temperatures were mostly in the 30s, but made it to the lower 40s in South Jersey and also Delaware – going up to the mid 40s. The Lehigh Valley should just make it to the upper 30s.

Overnight, there could be some wet weather wrapping around.

Sunday, expect similar conditions but more sun.

By Sunday night, there could be 2-4 inches of new snow in the Poconos and a coating in areas north of Philadelphia.

Spring starts Monday -- just two days away -- and the average high temperature is 53 degrees. We’ll make it to about 50.

Tuesday will be warmer, and reach the mid 50s.

Then, Wednesday, it’ll cool back down again, but we see no major systems over the next week.