Car flips over in Schuylkill Expressway crash News Car flips over in Schuylkill Expressway crash

- One person is recovering in the hospital after an overnight crash on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76).

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened westbound -- heading out of town -- just after 1am near the Girard Avenue exit in West Philadelphia.

One of the two vehicles involved flipped onto its side and crews had to flip it back over to clear the expressway.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.