Truck hits pole, leaving 300 customers without power News Truck hits pole, leaving 300 customers without power PECO crews have restored power to most if not all of the more than 300 customers in Holmesburg who lost electricity after a truck hit a power pole, overnight.

- PECO crews have restored power to most if not all of the more than 300 customers in Holmesburg who lost electricity after a truck hit a power pole, overnight.

The violent crash happened just after 1:30am in the 8100 block of Frankford Avenue.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce reports the impact chopped the pole in half. PECO reported 317 homes and businesses with light on in the area went dark. So did traffic lights.

The two people in the truck were both rushed to the hospital.

One of them – a 19-year-old woman – has serious injuries. A neighbor who heard the crash told Jennifer she tried to calm down the victim, who was hanging out the truck’s window.

The second victim’s condition has not been released.

The truck has now been removed.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

By 5am, the number of customers without power was down to just 174.

Late morning, there were only a few left, according to PECO’s website.