Man gets 15 years for trying to kidnap woman in Delaware

- A Wilmington man who attempted to kidnap a woman last year in Delaware by holding a wet rag over her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced the sentence for 35-year-old Joseph Rudge in a statement Friday.

The Delaware Department of Justice said that in July 2016, Rudge grabbed a woman by the neck and held wet rag over her face in the entrance of her apartment building in the 300 block of East Main Street in Newark. The woman was able to free herself and scream for help and Rudge fled.

Rudge was a previously convicted sex offender and was sentenced as a habitual offender on charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and failure to re-register as a sex offender.