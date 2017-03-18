WATCH: Free-falling just one trick as pandas show off News WATCH: Free-falling just one trick as pandas show off Some pandas in China really know how to put on a show, and you've probably never seen anything like it!

We’re talking about three cute, fluffy bears at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding making cameo appearances.

Take a look at the video.

First, Siyunyun shows off his multi-tasking skills, trying to eat part of a bamboo stem with the bigger part poking him in the eye at the same time.

Then, panda Chengshi must’ve thought he was Tarzan. He just doesn’t go swinging from tree to tree. He took a leap off a vine, sliding straight down as if he had nine lives.

Finally, cubs Fushun and Chengshi went at it like of roommates do: WWE-style. They wrestled to climb a tree, and there could only be one king of the hill.