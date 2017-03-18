Police: 41-year-old man shot, held captive in Kensington

- Police are investigating the shooting of a 41-year-old man, who sustained a graze wound to his left leg in Kensington.

The victim told police the incident happened on Monday, March 13 and that he was held captive by 3-4 men on the 3500 block of Stouton Street.

The victim stated that he was able to untie himself and made his way to the 400 block of East Indiana Avenue where he called police.

The victim was then transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he was treated and released.

Police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with the East Detective Division.

