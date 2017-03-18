NJ principal assists 10-year-old with special needs to the 5K finish line News NJ principal helps 10-year-old with autism run 5K School principals often push their students to aim high and reach for the stars. Fox 29 met with one local principal who leads by example and, in doing so, made a dream come true for one of his students with special needs.

- School principals often push their students to aim high and reach for the stars.

Fox 29 met with one local principal who leads by example and, in doing so, made a dream come true for one of his students with special needs.

At the Haddonfield Adrenaline 5K, 10-year-old Andrew Sylvester accomplished a big feat.

The Woodbury, NJ native completed his first 5K race. Andrew has autism, but he also has angels whose wings helped him glide across the finish line.

Twin brother Austin held on tightly to Andrew’s racing chair and assisted the boys' school Principal Vincent Myers from West End Memorial Elementary in pushing Andrew to the end of the race.

“It was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever felt,” Austin told Fox 29.

Myers told Fox 29 that the school wanted to give Andrew the thrill of what it’s like to cross the finish line.

It was also a thrill for the boys' teachers, friends and parents on the sidelines who were excited to cheer on both of their sons in a sporting event.

The boys’ mother, Amy Sylvester, concurred.

“That is the best feeling in the world that they can do this together,” she said.

Myers invited the brothers and their classmates to run the race with him through Ainsley's Angels, a non-profit that helps children of all abilities compete in races.

“Our goal in Woodbury is to personalize everything [we] do, and today I know we lifted up a whole lot of lives,” Myers said.

PJ Sylvester, the boys’ father, thinks that they will be doing more of these events in the future and spreading the word that such inclusive events exist.

“It feels so good,” Austin said. “And it means the world to us.”