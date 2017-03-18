Two students arrested for allegedly raping classmate at school

(INSIDE EDITION) - Two Maryland high school students have been charged after they allegedly raped a girl during school hours, police said.

Montgomery County Police said that the 14-year-old girl was walking through the hallway at Rockville High School on Thursday when 17-year-old Jose Montano asked the girl to have sex, which she refused.

Police say Montano asked her again and then allegedly forced her into a boy’s bathroom stall, along with 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, and both sexually assaulted her.

Montano and Sanchez are charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

Montano is being charged as an adult.

Both are being held without bail.