SEPTA releases pictures of students in this week's subway brawl

Posted:Mar 19 2017 10:23AM EDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 10:44AM EDT

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - SEPTA police know who they want to arrest after this week's major brawl in a Broad Street Line subway station.

In fact, the department looked at video and released eight pictures of people they say took part in the fight at the Race-Vine Street station.

Authorities said this one started as a snow fight but quickly escalated to an all-out brawl downstairs, targeting students from the String Theory School.

Dozens of scared commuters stopped. Several recorded video.

But, these types of violence have been happening way too often at the end of the school day.

Officers said the chaos can be spontaneous or planned on social media, and they only last a few minutes.

SEPTA is increasing patrols in known trouble spots and say they will be making arrests, and hope the pictures will help.

If you recognize anybody, you’re asked to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.

