SEPTA releases pictures of students in this week's subway brawl

- SEPTA police know who they want to arrest after this week's major brawl in a Broad Street Line subway station.

In fact, the department looked at video and released eight pictures of people they say took part in the fight at the Race-Vine Street station.

SEPTA Transit Police want to speak to the individuals here about the fight at Race/Vine on Wed, 3/15. Info? Call SEPTA PD 215-580-8111 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JtLp5tAOix — SEPTA MediaRelations (@SEPTANews) March 19, 2017

SEPTA Transit Police want to speak to the individuals here about the fight at Race/Vine on Wed, 3/15. Info? Call SEPTA PD 215-580-8111 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/LyrSeodvGa — SEPTA MediaRelations (@SEPTANews) March 19, 2017

Authorities said this one started as a snow fight but quickly escalated to an all-out brawl downstairs, targeting students from the String Theory School.

Dozens of scared commuters stopped. Several recorded video.

But, these types of violence have been happening way too often at the end of the school day.

Officers said the chaos can be spontaneous or planned on social media, and they only last a few minutes.

SEPTA is increasing patrols in known trouble spots and say they will be making arrests, and hope the pictures will help.

If you recognize anybody, you’re asked to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.