Police: One driver kept another from escaping 4-car deadly crash

- A driver crossing his car into the opposite side of the street is blamed for a four-car crash that killed his passenger.

Police say at about 12:45am Sunday, the 43-year-old man was driving a silver Nissan Altima “northbound on Old York Road when it crossed over the double center yellow lines, entering into the southbound lanes.” T happened near W. Luzerne Street.

The car hit the front of a red Dodge Durango, causing the Durango to hit a gray Ford Fusion which just happened to be parked on the street.

That parked car hit a white Dodge Ram which also happened to be parked on the street.

Then, police say the first driver tried to “walk away from the accident” but was “held at the scene by the” second driver until police arrived.

The first driver was taken to the hospital. His passenger, a woman in her late 20s, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash.

Police say there are no charges at this time, but the investigation continues.