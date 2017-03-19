Man shot multiple times, killed in fight outside restaurant-bar

- A 24-year-old man was shot to death, overnight, and police say the violence seems to have started with a fight or disturbance outside ‘J&S Seafood Bar and Hookah Lounge’ in North Philadelphia. That’s on the 2400 block of Germantown Avenue near W. Cumberland Street.

Police said just after 1am, “An unknown person started firing at the victim” and they were called to the scene, but someone in a private vehicle had already taken the victim to the hospital.

That’s where they found him, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but he died about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Nobody has been arrested and the victim’s name isn’t being released, pending family notification.