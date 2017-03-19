Police on patrol hear shots that killed man

- Police on patrol in East Mount Airy heard gunshots and when they got to the scene, they found a man on the road, shot multiple times around his body.

It happened just after 9pm Saturday in the 7400 block of Stenton Avenue.

The victim -- a 32-year-old man -- was rushed to the hospital but died after just a few minutes.

His name will be released, pending family notification.

Investigators are still searching for the person who did it, and they say the gunman may have escaped “in a small unknown white vehicle.”