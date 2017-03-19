Report: Melania, Barron Trump moving to DC sooner than expected

- First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump will be moving to the White House sooner than expected, TMZ reported.

Mrs. Trump and 10-year-old Barron are planning to move in with the president sometime in June.

When they leave their apartment in Manhattan's Trump Tower, they are expected to become full-time residents of Washington, D.C.

President Trump's youngest son was originally planning to stay in New York longer, Sandra Smith reported on FOX & Friends.

