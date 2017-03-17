11-year-old finds mother dead on bathroom floor News 11-year-old finds mother dead on bathroom floor An 11-year-old girl found her mother dead on a bathroom floor, according to Atlanta Police Department.

31-year-old Karlea Thomas was found dead with marks on her body, including her neck, according to police. Her daughter, Cayla, discovered her on the bathroom floor. Thomas' boyfriend is being interviewed by police, according to authorities.

"I'm in shock," said Karlea's sister, Nina Neal.

Neal spoke about her fondest memory of his sister.

"She was funny, really funny," said Neal. "i used to go over to her house, and we used to put on weaves. And we could make videos, like little skits."

Atlanta Police are awaiting more information from the medical examiner. They do not expect results until early next week.

Thomas' family is now working to sort out how to help Cayla.

"What's her education going to be like?," said Neal. " Everything she needed and depended on was with her mom. Our family is not rich, and we appreciate any help you can give."

You can help out Cayla and the family at this GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/3irsobs