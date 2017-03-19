Kelly Drive closed most Sundays for next month

- Driving around town will be a little different on Sundays for the next month.

Kelly Drive is closed and will be closed every Sunday -- 6am-6pm through April 23 -– except on Easter.

The reason is the Philadelphia Rowing Association will be holding the Manny Flick Regattas.

If you try to take Kelly Drive, you’ll be detoured between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Other alternates are MLK Drive across the river, and the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76).