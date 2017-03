Police are searching for the driver who struck a 2-year-old child and fled the scene early Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at 1:38 p.m. on the 6500 block of Guyer Street.

Police confirm that the child was transported to CHOP and is in stable condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

