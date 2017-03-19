First day of spring means free Rita's water ice!

- There may still be snow on the ground, but Rita's annual tradition of giving away free water ice lives on.

Every year, Rita's Italian Ice celebrates the first day of spring by giving away free Italian Ice as a way of kicking off the season.

Customers are encouraged to get their free Italian Ice Monday, March 20 from noon to 9 p.m. at their local Rita’s.

Last year, according to a press release, Rita's gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian Ice in just a nine-hour period.

