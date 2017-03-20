Unidentified man shot point-blank, killed overnight

- Two men were shot to death in separate incidents, blocks away, in just eight hours between 7:30pm Sunday and 3:15am Monday. That ended an especially violent weekend around Philadelphia.

In the later crime, FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the unidentified victim was killed on the sidewalk near the corner of Old York Road and W. Ruscomb Street, a block from Broad Street.

The victim has not been identified but police say he’s a man in his 30s or 40s.

He was found shot in the back of his head at point-blank range. Police said they found one shell casing, inches from his body.

In the earlier crime, at about 7:30pm Sunday, a 28-year-old man was shot in his head and stomach. It happened in the 1900 block of Roberts Avenue. That victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. He has been identified but there’s no word yet on a motive.

Steve points out there were four other killings in the city over the weekend: three shootings and a stabbing.