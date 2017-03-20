Driver killed after slamming into pole

WYNNEFIELD (WTXF) - A driver was killed overnight after slamming into a pole.
It happened at about 2:25am in the 4400 block of Overbrook Avenue in Wynnefield.
The victim's name has not been released and there’s no word on the cause of the crash.
