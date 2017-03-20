Jury selection to start in Penn State ex-president's trial

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier (AP image)
 
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier (AP image)

former Penn State coach Joe Paterno, assistant coach Jerry Sandusky (AP photos)
 
former Penn State coach Joe Paterno, assistant coach Jerry Sandusky (AP photos)

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier (AP image)
former Penn State coach Joe Paterno, assistant coach Jerry Sandusky (AP photos)

Posted:Mar 20 2017 08:08AM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 08:17AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Penn State's former president on charges that his response to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal put children at risk.

   Graham Spanier's trial in Harrisburg is scheduled to start on Monday and could last a week or more. Potential witnesses include two of his former top lieutenants who recently struck plea deals with prosecutors.

   The 68-year-old Spanier faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single conspiracy charge.

   Prosecutors say Spanier and two of his former top lieutenants dealt with complaints about Sandusky more than 15 years ago. 

   Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation in November 2011.

   He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

