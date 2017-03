- A body pulled from the Schuylkill River is believed to be that of a man who was last seen leaving a restaurant early last month.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday on the body believed to be 26-year-old Bradley Verrett. Investigators hope to confirm that and other information at the autopsy.

Verrett was last seen leaving Trooper Thorn's restaurant in Reading on Feb. 7.

Last week, kayakers looking for Verrett's body found someone else's remains.