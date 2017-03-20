Firefighters rescue boy, 14, from Brandywine River News Dramatic water rescue from Brandywine Creek SKYFOX was over the scene of a dramatic rescue in Wilmington. At about 7:45 Monday morning, firefighters swung their ladder over the Brandywine Creek to rescue a 14-year-old boy who was reported to have jumped in.

- SKYFOX was over the scene of a dramatic rescue in Wilmington. At about 7:45 Monday morning, firefighters swung their ladder over the Brandywine River to rescue a 14-year-old boy who was reported to have jumped in.

The Wilmington Fire Department says it was called to the “area of the Market Street Bridge for a report of a juvenile sitting on the rocks below.”

They found him sitting inside a drainage tube of the retaining wall next to the Wilmington pumping station. There was also a 911 call that the teen had “jumped from the Market Street Bridge and was seen swimming to the adjacent drainage tube where he took refuge.”

The fire department described how they conducted the rescue: “Crews trained in high angle rescue and water rescue were deployed. A single rescuer was lowered to the victim below, where he assessed the patient for injuries. The patient was verbal and had no injuries. The victim also showed no signs of hypothermia due to the temperature. The patient was wrapped in blankets until he could be packaged for extrication from the drainage tube.”

Then, he was hoisted up to paramedics who were waiting, and taken to the hospital.

The scene was placed under control in less than an hour, and both the street and bridge are open.