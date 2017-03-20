Boy, 2, expected back home after hit-and-run

- The young victim of a hit-and-run is expected to be out of the hospital by bedtime.

Two-year-old Jayceon Robinson was hit early Sunday afternoon after he ran out of his house in the 6500 block of Guyer Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The toddler’s family says Jayceon was struck by a vehicle that looked like a black Jeep, and the driver initially stopped, but then got back into his car and took off.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Jayceon suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.