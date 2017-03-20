Man sues bar for refusing service over Trump hat

Posted:Mar 20 2017 12:32PM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 12:32PM EDT

(FOX NEWS)- A Philadelphia man is suing a New York City cocktail lounge over allegations the bartenders refused to serve him because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, the New York Post reported.

Accountant Greg Piatek said he was visiting "The Happiest Hour" near Greenwich Village after a tour of the 9/11 Memorial with some friends, when he took a seat at the bar wearing President Donald Trump's signature campaign hat.

The first bartender served him a beverage, but when he called for a second he was ignored, Piatek, 30, said.

One of Piatek's friends got a bartender's attention and asked that he be served, only to be asked whether the man's hat was "a joke."

