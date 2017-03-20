Eric Trump announces wife Lara is pregnant with baby boy

(FOX NEWS)- Eric Trump took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and wife Lara are expecting a baby boy due in September.

The baby will be the couple’s first.

We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” the 33-year-old son of the President of the United States told People magazine.

Lara Trump, also 33, said she experienced fatigue and exhaustion early on in her pregnancy but is now feeling great.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

President Donald Trump expressed his excitement regarding the news on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!"

