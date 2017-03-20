Mom Writes Thank You Letter To Police After Her Teen Daughter Gets Arrested

The 15-year-old girl was arrested on March 10 after police allegedly caught her drinking a can of beer on the beach.

"In this day, 'cops' are getting a bad rap. So, I wanted to say 'thank you'. Yesterday, my daughter was one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers 'living it up' on the beach,” the woman wrote in a letter that police posted to their Facebook. “The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I'm hoping she learned her lesson.”

The mom said it was a “stupid move” on her daughter’s part and thanked the officers for being kind anyhow.

“The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the background talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice,” she wrote. “For a mom hundreds of miles away, that was very reassuring. Thank you for saving me a few more grey hairs last night."

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told InsideEdition.com that the girl gave them a fake ID and that they have a zero tolerance policy for underage drinking.