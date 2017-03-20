Paramedics help deliver Haverford Township boy News Paramedics help deliver Haverford Township boy Paramedics were thanked tonight for helping deliver a Haverford Township boy.

"You held him before any of us did," said Summer Paolone after happily handing over her two week old son Halstead to one of four paramedics who helped deliver him. Narberth EMS workers recorded video of Monday's reunion.

"That was me coaxing it right out," said one of the paramedics. It was March 9th that Summer went into labor two weeks earlier than expected.

"I was actually at work. I received a phone call from my wife saying her water broke," said Francis Paolone, the proud father. He called 9-1-1 and got home just in time for the delivery. We talked to him outside their Haverford Township home where it all happened.

"I was pretty surprised and amazed that these guys with that much training are out on the street. They did a great job. They were so professional and I was so happy that my son was being born," said Francis.

Two Haverford-Narberth ambulance units responded to the call.

"Mom was on the second floor in the hallway laying on the floor and she was in active labor," said paramedic Joe Yochim. Most of the crew say they've delivered babies before and it's a nice change from the calls they usually get.

"Now with all the heroin and opioid abuse, medics and EMS people they see an awful lot of people who have died and they're doing CPR and working on those people but it was nice to be a part of bringing somebody into this world," said Jim McCans, Director of EMS for Haverford Township.

The parents had the idea to reunite the guys with Halstead and treat them to lunch as a way to say thank you.

"EMS responders don't get thanks, as well as first responders in general, they don’t get the thanks that they deserve," said Francis. He’s also a firefighter for Garrettford-Drexel Fire Company and Summer is a nurse.

The Paolone’ s also have a 3-year-old son. They say a Haverford police officer read him a book in another room while paramedics delivered his brother.