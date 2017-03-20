Kevin Hart brings surprise show to Philadelphia News Kevin Hart brings surprise show to Philadelphia About 300 tickets were put on sale this afternoon and within just a few minutes those tickets were gone. For the lucky few who will be in the audience, Kevin Hart says he'll be working on new material for an upcoming comedy tour.

- It was a big surprise from a hometown hero. Kevin Hart gave fans a huge treat. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell spoke with the star.

About 300 tickets were put on sale this afternoon and within just a few minutes those tickets were gone. For the lucky few who will be in the audience, Kevin Hart says he'll be working on new material for an upcoming comedy tour.

Exclusive interview with @KevinHart4real. Hear what he had to say to his fans in Philly in a few minutes @FOX29philly at 10. pic.twitter.com/hcfFs56MMY — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) March 21, 2017

Hart is in town shooting a movie with Bryan Cranston. The Philly native went to George Washington High School and the Community College of Philadelphia. Ever since making it to Hollywood he is always showing the Philly love. This isn't the first time Hart has surprised his fans. He made surprise stops at Warm Daddy's last month and Helium nightclub last week.

For fans tonight was a special surprise treat.

"I'm excited. I have been following this dude for a long time. I've been following him since the 40-year-old virgin and I've never seen him perform live before so it's pretty exciting," said Joyce Rosell.