Father of overnight murder victim speaks out against violence News Father of overnight murder victim speaks out against violence A 23-year-old Olney man is dead -– shot point-blank multiple times and left to die on the sidewalk, overnight.

Within hours, his heartbroken father talked to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley about the string of murders that has been going on around Philadelphia.

At about 2:20am, neighbors hearing shots called police to 4th and Roselyn Streets where they found the body of Richard Lewis Jr. on the sidewalk.

Lewis lived with his family, just blocks away.

His father went to Police Headquarters and talked to detectives who were looking for clues and a motive.

When he got home, he told Keeley he’d been watching the news and repeatedly hearing about young people taking each others’ lives over trivial things – and how it just hit home for him.

“I just wish we would learn how to remedy these situations without killing one another,” Richard Lewis Sr. said.

Lewis Sr. said his namesake son had just completed his studies with the job corps and was looking for a job.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

Keeley reports this was Philadelphia's fifth murder in five days.