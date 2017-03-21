Boy, 13, dies after shot in head at restaurant

- The 13-year-old boy shot in his head in a Chinese restaurant earlier this month has died from his wound.

Philadelphia police said Khiseer Davis-Papther was pronounced dead, Sunday night.

Davis-Papther was in the Gold Fish takeout restaurant in Nicetown on Friday night, March 10, ordering food with a friend.

Then, the gunman walked in, words were exchanged, and the boy was shot at point-blank range.

Officers arrived to find him on the floor, unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The next day, they released surveillance pictures of two men they wanted to find in connection to the shooting.

The investigation continues with no arrest or motive yet.