High court nominee Gorsuch facing long questioning in Senate

- So far Tuesday:

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says he has no trouble ruling against anyone, even President Donald Trump, if that's what the law requires. Gorsuch said that he has "no difficulty ruling against or for any party."

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told senators Tuesday that he keeps "an open mind for the entire process" when he issues rulings, seeking to allay Democrats worried about his impartiality at the outset of a day of questioning.

"I decide cases," Gorsuch said, invoking former Justice Byron White. "It's a pretty good philosophy for a judge."

Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators as frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump.

He said he has not been asked since his nomination to make promises about future rulings.

"I don't believe in litmus tests for judges," he said. "No one in that process asked me for any commitments."