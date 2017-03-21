Teen charged with Monday officer assault, Sunday robbery News Teen charged with Monday officer assault, Sunday robbery The teenager caught after allegedly assaulting a Philadelphia police officer is now charged with that crime, and also trying to rob a convenience store, just over 24 hours earlier.

FOX 29 News showed you Monday at 4:25am, an officer tried to stop the 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of a credit union in the 12000 block of Academy Road. The 20-year veteran officer was responding to a report of a person in the parking lot with a gun, so he got out of his car, saw the teen matching the description -- including wearing braces -- and tried to stop and frisk him.

He also realized the teen fit the unusual description of the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven, the day before.

As the officer tried to detain him, the teen “suddenly turned and attacked the officer, sending him into the ground,” and then ran away. The officer hit his head and temporarily lost consciousness. He was treated in the hospital for a laceration to the back of his head and released.

The officer put out an assist officer call and description, and other officers found the teen “hiding in the brushy area behind the Wawa at 12000 Academy Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.” Then, he was taken to the hospital where the officer identified him.

That underage suspect is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault and related offenses.

The day before, Sunday at 1:57am, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven about a block away, in the 3200 block of Byberry Road at Academy.

Police say the employee reported the suspect entered the store and asked for change for $40.

But when the employee asked for the money, the suspect said, “I don’t have it but give me the money anyway.”

The employee didn’t so the suspect walked behind the counter and struck him multiple times in the face and upper body with closed fists, and then said, “Call the cops ‘cause it’s a robbery now.”

The suspect struck the employee several more times and ran away northbound on Academy Road without taking anything from the store.

The employee suffered bruising and swelling to his left ear that didn’t need immediate medical treatment.

In this case, the underage suspect is charged with criminal mischief, attempted robbery, simple assault, and related offenses.