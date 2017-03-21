Getting trauma kits to local police departments News Getting trauma kits to local police departments When you have a job, it's usually your boss gives you the materials you need for your work.

- When you have a job, it’s usually your boss gives you the materials you need for your work.

But that’s not always the case and was not for a local police department, where the people charged each day with saving lives didn’t have the equipment they needed.

FOX 29’s Bill Anderson spoke to a woman who was shocked by that so she got it for them, For Goodness Sake.

“I think people forget they’re someone’s father, husband, brother, they need help too,” Karen Pfromm said. “I mean, they’re human.”

Most of us are aware police officers risk their lives every day to protect us but Bill recently found out many officers in local areas don’t have some of the tools they may need, to not only protect and save our lives, but also their own.”

“I said what kind of trauma kits do you have, and they were saying the ones they do have are in the duty bag in the trunk of their car,” Pfromm said, “and I'm thinking, ‘What good are they, in the trunk of your car?’”

Pfromm is supportive of police but didn’t want to get into the national debate of police officers’ lives versus community lives. She wanted to do something to save lives and getting trauma kits to police departments that don’t have them seemed like a good way to do it.

“Them having them, they could save anybody’s life? Exactly! Just in January of this year, the officer used his trauma kit to save the life of a lady that was assaulted,” she recalled.

The trauma kits fit inside the front pouch of an officer’s uniform or vest, and contain essential materials to treat serious injuries. For various reasons, from lack of space to simply not being a high priority, many districts don’t have them -- even though they save lives.

East Coventry Police Chief William Mossman explained, “If you need a tourniquet at that moment you are in danger of bleeding out so it’s absolutely critical that you have this particular piece of equipment with you in order to save your life or save somebody else’s life.”

So far, Karen has supplied 12 police departments in Chester County and the surrounding area, and has plans for several more. It’s true the kits are not often used but police are clear there’s still a need.

“It’s one of those things you don’t need until you need it?” Bill asked.

“Exactly right,” the chief answered.

And because of that, they are greatly appreciative.

“It may be something that you put on the back burner because there are more pressing needs. So organizations like Karen’s give you a call and say, ‘Hey, I have these trauma kits available that we’re happy to give you.’ You would say ‘absolutely’ and take advantage of that.”

The kits cost roughly $50 each and Karen is personally responsible for raising the money and buying well over 100 so far, with the possibility of hundreds more.

“Whoever else needs them, of course just let me know and I’m happy to get them for them,” she said.

In April, there will be a fundraiser and Karen hopes people will support her simple philosophy.

“If you want to make a difference, then you just have to do something,” she recited. “You can’t just talk about it all the time. You have to do it.”

Karen just wanted to help so she went out of her way to find out how she can serve people who regularly serve us. For Goodness Sake, I’m Bill Anderson.