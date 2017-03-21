Teen's Dorito-Themed 'Promposal' to Girl With Down Syndrome Goes Viral

(FOX NEWS) A high school student asked his best friend's little sister, who has Down syndrome, to prom, and the heartwarming "promposal" was captured on video.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

Shaedon Wedel, a senior at Newton High School in Newton, Kansas, had been planning to ask Carlie Wittman, 15, to be his prom date since the beginning of the school year, and he finally did so last Friday.

Wedel, 18, posted a video to Facebook that shows him walking up to Carlie's doorstep with flowers, a bag of Doritos and an amazing shirt that said: "I know I’m NACHO your typical Dorito but… I'm going to be CHEESY and ask: will you go to prom with me?"

He then officially asks her, "Will you go to prom with me?"