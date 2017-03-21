Police: Man attempts to lure girl in Gloucester Township

- Gloucester Township Police say they are investigating a luring attempt of a girl.

According to police on March 11 shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to the area of Stonebridge Drive, Terrestria development of Gloucester Township, in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle was occupied by a man whom asked a juvenile girl if she needed a ride. The juvenile stated that she was walking on Stonebridge Drive and observed the vehicle leave and proceed on Sicklerville Road towards Garwood Road, according to police.

The vehicle is described as an older model white "box style" sedan with a blue/black colored stripe or molding that wrapped around the entire vehicle. The male was described as white, late 40's to early 50's years of age, brown eyes, with chin facial hair.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send and Anonymous Tip Via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, test the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access their Anonymous Web Tip page https:local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177