Ellen show means avoid Walnut Street, west of Broad, 1-8pm

- You're going to want to avoid heading westbound on one of Center City's busiest streets from Wednesday afternoon through the evening rush hour.

Philadelphia will be closing part of Walnut Street for a segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The city says Walnut Street will be closed 1-8pm Wednesday, from Broad to 17th streets, and the event will be concentrated on the 1600 block. Walnut is a westbound-only street.

There will also be no parking allowed on Walnut.

Numbered north-south streets between Broad and 17th streets will remain open.

Ellen Show Jammo...pay attention to the NO PARKING signs up along Walnut Street !! pic.twitter.com/pZEOq2YuxK — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) March 22, 2017

DeGeneres will not be making a personal appearance in the city, but she'll be engaging fans by satellite.

On Twitter, Tuesday, DeGeneres encouraged her fans to turn out at 4pm for some fun.