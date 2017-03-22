2 dead, several injured in terror attack outside UK Parliament

British Parliament was placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

- There is at least one person dead and several people injured after a man driving a vehicle slammed into pedestrians, traveled onto the grounds of British Parliament and struck more people before running out and making his way into Old Palace Yards where he attacked a police officer with a knife, reports Sky News.

British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot the assailant.

The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel. The officer suffered knife-related injuries.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. The incident is being treated as a "terrorist" attack.

Bodies have been reported below Westminster Bridge in the Thames River. Witnesses tell Sky News that people jumped from the bridge.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

May was wrapping up an event near the scene of the suspect's shooting.

See map of where the UK parliament incident is taking place. LIVE coverage here: https://t.co/XBBfKoXnEe pic.twitter.com/6gpBI02TB6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed the incident. Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news." Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, says the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.

The threat level for international terrorism in the UK was listed at severe. Wednesday was the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.