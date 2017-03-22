WATCH: Dad engineers incredible chain reaction to reveal baby's gender

- Taylor Calmus is a comedian and actor based in Los Angeles who runs a YouTube channel called Dude Dad Vlog by Taylor Calmus, in which he shares videos about his son, Theo, and his life as a new father.

His most recent video, shared on March 16, reveals the gender of his second child after a series of Rube Goldberg-esque contraptions are set in motion. Calmus’ infant son, Theo, gets things going by knocking a bottle out of his crib, which is attached to a vial of baby powder by string. The baby powder knocks down a toy car, which causes a golf ball to roll toward a staircase, and so on.

The video continues in this way as the gadgets maneuver toward the basement of the house, where Calmus, his wife, and Theo finally get showered in pink confetti that reveals the gender of the baby as a girl.

The video went viral on Facebook with more than 8.8 million views as of this writing.

Video Credit: YouTube/Dude Dad Vlog by Taylor Calmus