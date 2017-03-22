Former Phillies manager Dallas Green dies at 82

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Sad news in the baseball community, former Phillies manager Dallas Green passed away today at the age of 82. Green spent his entire life in baseball and almost 46 years with the Phillies organization.

Green's crowning achievement was being the manager for the 1980 World Series team. He was the first manager to win one for the Phillies. He was fixture in the Philadelphia community and went to school at the University of Delaware. 


 

 

