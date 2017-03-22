Former Phillies manager Dallas Green dies at 82

- Sad news in the baseball community, former Phillies manager Dallas Green passed away today at the age of 82. Green spent his entire life in baseball and almost 46 years with the Phillies organization.

We mourn the passing of Dallas Green. The Phillies have lost a great man and wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tzPWoGPtB9 — Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2017

Green's crowning achievement was being the manager for the 1980 World Series team. He was the first manager to win one for the Phillies. He was fixture in the Philadelphia community and went to school at the University of Delaware.



