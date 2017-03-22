Brawl at subway station caught on camera News Brawl at subway station caught on camera As SEPTA police close in on the teens in connection with last Thursday's big subway brawl at the Race/Vine station in Spring Garden, Principal Jack Carr at the nearby String Theory Charter School is speaking out. Three of his students were the victims of the vicious beating.

"It's very disheartening the level that people take violence to today," Carr told FOX 29. "There were 4 or 5 of them on each of the 3 boys. There were 15 or 20 of these kids doing this."

Carr says the beating victims were set upon after they told a group of teens at the train station to stop throwing chunks of ice at some younger kids.

"It was pretty much an unprovoked thing because our kids said don't throw ice. There were sharp crystals of ice, they were throwing at kids," Carr explained.

The principal and police say when the three String Theory teenagers headed for their train, they were punched, kicked and stomped on. Police sources say many of the attackers were from nearby Ben Franklin High School. SEPTA police showed up there Monday but made no arrests.

Sources tell FOX 29 that SEPTA police have now shown photo lineups of the suspected attackers to the 3 victims. Affidavits are being written up as SEPTA police get ready to seek warrants for as many as 11 students allegedly involved in the brawl.

Principal Carr says his students didn't just get attacked, but they got robbed, too.

"You could see them trying to take their phones or take their iPads," he said.

He believes it's time to set an example about this level of violence.

All three students who were beaten are OK and back at school. Warrants are expected by Friday and arrests could soon follow.