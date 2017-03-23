Slow-going on I-95 north when car in traffic ran out of gas [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Car ran out of gas in the middle of I-95 northbound in Delaware County, Pa. News Flipped car on I-95 north, car into median on I-95 south The problem on I-95 northbound in Delaware County is now a car that ran out of gas while sitting in traffic from an earlier incident.

At 6am, a flipped car started causing delays in Delaware County, but a tow truck quickly got it out of the way.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reported the accident happened northbound at Route 320. SKYFOX over the scene showed only one lane is able to get by.

That affected drivers who may have just gotten off the Commodore Barry Bridge and heading north towards the Blue Route, airport and Center City -- along with the pweron who ran out of gas.

Separately, on the other side of Center City, a southbound car hit the center median on I-95 near Cottman Avenue, and the left lane is closed.

ANOTHER Accident on 95...SB at Cottman, Left Lane pic.twitter.com/Wye0DHJXoX — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) March 23, 2017

