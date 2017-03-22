Pope's skullcap snatched by playful Atlanta girl News Pope's skullcap snatched by playful Atlanta girl A 3-year-old Atlanta girl went viral after she had an unforgettable interaction with Pope Francis on Wednesday.

Estella Westrick, 3, met the pope with her godfather in Rome. He went in for a kiss and she snatched the skullcap -- known as a zucchetto -- right off his head.

As shown in the video Mountain Butorac posted to Twitter, Estella is leaned forward to get a kiss from the pope and she made her move to snatch his white zucchetto.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

The crowd erupted in laughter, as did Pope Francis, who simply returned the cap to his head and moved on with his greetings.

